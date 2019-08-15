Getting rid of those pesky beetles in your yard

The Japanese Beetle has a long history in the United States. First bothering the eastern part of the U.S. in the 1900's but now they can be found across the entire country.

The beetle feeds off of grapes, beans and most backyard plants and flowers. For farmers they like corn and soybean fields. "They like some of the plants we grow so they're here and they don't mind the temperatures and the rainfall," explained Ken Schroeder, UW-Extension Agriculture Agent in Portage County.

Schroeder said between June and July is when you start to notice them but the late spring pushed them back. Now is the beetles favorite time of year as far as temperatures and the availability of plants.

To get rid of these pests Schroeder said you should first try knocking them into a container of soapy water because that is the least invasive way. But if that doesn't do the trick or they are really eating up your yard you can purchase some chemical products that work well on the bug.

The one thing you should not do is use pheromone traps. "Research says that it is not effective and you are actually attracting more beetles to your yard," said Schroeder.