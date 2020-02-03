Getting into the Valentine's Day vibe

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and you have likely already started planning the menu and made a strategy their gifts.

The holiday is no longer just celebrated by “couples” – but rather it’s embraced by families, friends and co-workers to all share together.

Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday via satellite to reveal her creative tips and gift ideas you can use to surprise your sweetheart this year.

Reilly is a Today.com writer and contributing editor for Family Traveler magazine. She said you can't go wrong with the sweet treats.

One gift she recommended was personalized M&Ms.

You can go to MMS.com, pick out your gift and upload a photo. You can use promo code MMSVDAY35 for 35% off site-wide.

Another product Reilly talked about was Michel et Augustin cookies, available in three flavors. You can find them on Amazon or micheletaugustine.us, using promo code FRENCHME25 for a discount.

She added that Carvel ice cream cakes are the perfect Valentine's Day dessert. For more ideas you can visit iloveicecreamcakes.com

Besides the sweets, Reilly said H&M has many great Valentine's Day-themed gifts. You can get free shipping on HM.com for orders over $40.