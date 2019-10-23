Get a bouquet, give a bouquet: Trigs helps people in north central Wis. 'Pedal It Forward'

People throughout north central Wisconsin got a bright surprise Wednesday.

Trigs employees in Stevens Point, Wausau, Rhinelander, Minocqua, Eagle River, and Tomahawk took their lunch hour to give away two bouquets to each person they met; one to keep and one to give to someone else.

"Not everybody out there gets flowers, or even knows what it feels like to get flowers. So, we get a really good response. At first, sometimes as we walk up to people, they think maybe we're trying to sell something," Wendy Frederich, Trigs Floral and Home Wausau Team Leader said. "When they find out we're actually giving something away, they love it. Their expression changes, their facial features change. You can just see the difference."

She said Trigs purchases the flowers from a wholesale florist, this year they are from Kreuger Floral. This is the third year Trigs has participated in the national Pedal It Forward day.