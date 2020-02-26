Get Schools Cooking program helps Wisconsin Rapids make lunch healthier

The Wisconsin Rapids School District is on a mission to make their school lunches healthy, nutritious meals.

Grapes available to students at lunch at Lincoln High School on Feb. 25, 2020. (WSAW Photo).

In February the district was selected along with 4 others nationwide for the Get Schools Cooking three-year grant program. Through the program the schools will get trained, receive annual evaluations, technical support and $35,000, all to help create a self-operated, sustainable-run, scratch-cooking meal program.

Educators left for Boulder, Colorado on February 26 to kick start the program with a three-day workshop. There they will engage in sessions about menu planning, financial modeling and human resources. They will also visit kitchens and cafeterias in Boulder, a leader in school nutrition.

Elizabeth Messerli, the school’s food service director said she is excited to embark on this three-year journey to providing the best meals possible for their students.

This is the fourth cohort of the Chef Ann Foundation Get School Cooking program, but Wisconsin Rapids is the first school in Wisconsin to participate.

