Gerber launches photo search for next ‘spokesbaby’

Gerber is accepting photo submissions for the company’s 2020 “spokesbaby.”

The company known for its baby food has launched its 2020 Photo Search.

This is the 10th year Gerber has allowed parents and legal guardians to submit photos of their children with the hope their little one appears on Gerber products.

Children from birth to 48 months are eligible. Parents are asked to submit photos, videos and the child’s story online. The grand prize winner will also receive a $25,000 cash award.

The 2019 winner was Kairi Yang of Hickory, N.C. She was selected out of more than 500,000 entries.

People have until Feb. 21 to submit an entry.

