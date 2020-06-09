George Floyd march in Wausau was largest political demonstration in almost 100 years

Saturday’s peaceful protest in Wausau in the wake of George Floyd’s death filled the streets downtown with an estimated 1,500 marchers organized locally by People for the Power of Love and others—forming the largest political demonstration in the city in almost a century.

Protesters march down Scott Street in Wausau on Saturday, June 6 (WSAW Photo)

"We are shocked in the best of ways to see the number of people here with us today," local organizer Kayley McColley told the crowd Saturday.

To find a protest drawing more than a thousand people in the Wausau area, one has to go back to 1932—just after the Great Depression. Researchers at the reference desk at the Marathon County Library in Wausau partnered with NewsChannel 7 to take a trip through history, digging into microfilm and using digital archives and general reference guides to narrow down the major demonstrations throughout Wausau’s history over the past century.

Protesters mobilized in Wausau on Saturday to call for equality and justice after the death of Floyd, a black man, at the hands of white Minneapolis police officer last month. The turnout exceeded past demonstrations in Wausau over Act 10, the tea party, and other waves of political expression—including the Vietnam War.

In 2016, hundreds gathered in Wausau from across Wisconsin and Minnesota to show support and ask for leniency for a 16-year-old Hmong American, Dylan Yang, who was found guilty in the 2015 stabbing death of another boy. Roughly one thousand gathered on the 400 Block downtown in 2009 to protest government spending in the tea party movement. And in 2011, hundreds of others protested former governor Scott Walker’s Act 10 legislation that stripped most public union employees of collective bargaining rights.

One of the more notable protests, referenced by the Marathon County Historical Society when discussing the history of demonstrations in Wausau with NewsChannel 7, occurred in 1969 alongside organized protests across the country in what was called the Moratorium to end the Vietnam War. Wausau Daily Herald reporting from October of that year indicated about 400 people marched from the Marathon County Courthouse to Yawkey Park.

Jim Rosenberg, a former seven-term Wausau city council member and father to Wausau’s current mayor Katie Rosenberg, recalled that march. He was in eighth grade at the time, he said—and he remembers the gathering as primarily young people, part of a nationwide expression following a particularly bloody year of the war in 1968.

But to find an organized political demonstration that rivals Saturday’s march from the 400 Block to City Hall, one has to go back to 1932 and a parade organized in celebration of the Franklin D. Roosevelt’s National Recovery Administration—an event participated in by 2,500 people and observed by thousands more. At the time, the newspaper called it the “greatest demonstration of its kind ever presented here”—and in terms of political expressions, that sentiment may still ring true today.

The short-lived legislation, which in 1935 was declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, was a far-reaching effort to create codes of fair practices in business to stimulate the economy after the Great Depression.

“I think a lot of people for years had lived in poverty, really hand to mouth, so both of these were ways people could fight and celebrate things that would actually help them regain their livelihood,” said Dan Richter, who participated in the research at Marathon County Library in Wausau.

A special thanks to Julie Kinney at the Marathon County Library who conducted much of the research to uncover newspaper headlines referenced for this article. Headlines related to Vietnam War demonstrations are linked at top of article.