George Burch files formal notice to appeal murder conviction

An attorney for George Burch filed formal notice that Burch is appealing his 2018 murder conviction to the state Court of Appeals.

Action 2 News has learned the Notice of Appeal was filed last week, three days ahead of a deadline. Burch's defense received extensions on earlier deadlines, citing the voluminous materials from the case and court transcripts.

We don't know the grounds for his appeal yet.

A jury found Burch guilty of murdering Nicole Vanderheyden, whose body was found in a field miles from her home in May, 2016.

The state said Burch raped, beat and strangled VanderHeyden after she rejected his advances. The defense tried to point the finger at VanderHeyden's boyfriend, but their arguments failed to sway the jury.

Burch, 41, is currently serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional.

