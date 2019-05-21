Gas station inspections protect consumers

With Memorial Day weekend, inspectors from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) are inspecting gas stations across Wisconsin to make sure everyone gets their money's worth.

Dan Lindert, a DATCP petroleum inspector, has only been inspecting gas pumps for 10 months, and he knows his work is important.

"It's important for consumer confidence, I mean, make sure the consumer's confident that when they pump out five gallons, they're getting five gallons," Lindert said.

Lindert is one of 30 petroleum inspectors with DATCP. They inspect gas pumps about once a year.

"[We] look for general condition insider here, loose wires, missing wires," Lindert said as he inspected the inside of a pump Tuesday.

Inspectors check for leaks and broken nozzles, credit card skimmers and fuel quality. They also make sure each pump is giving out the right amount of gas.

Once a pump has been checked, inspectors mark it with a blue sticker. This confirms everything at the pump is working, and customers are getting what they pay for.

One consumer said he is glad inspectors are keeping an eye on things.

"I think it's a good idea...particularly if there's some education about how to tell," said Howard Teeter, filling up gas at a Madison Kwik Trip.

Lindert said he is just happy to help.

"It's something different, it's interesting. Gives you a good feeling, knowing stuff's right," he said.

Inspectors said there are things consumes can do to make sure they are getting their money's worth. The prices on the signs at the gas station should match the prices at the pump, and consumers should check that their final price is calculated correctly.