Garden of Eden Wedding Enterprises to open in July

Many businesses have been in a financial rut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Garden of Eden Wedding Enterprises in Wausau is opening their news business in mid-July.

Peggy Buckman and her husband Scott bought their property in 2018 and when Peggy first saw it, she had the vision to remodel the swampy and overgrown area into something beautiful.

“It’s a dream come true,” Peggy Buckman said. “I believe that we can provide a safe environment.”

Peggy and Scott got married in Maui, Hawaii and it was her dream to make her property have a tropical and relaxing feeling for people to use for weddings, much like their wedding experience.

“[When] we got married in Maui, it was so incredibly beautiful and as we processed in this landscaping, it started looking like Maui and that’s when it’s like ‘yeah, we need to open this up, we need to make it available to people,” she said.

The site has everything from a pond to beaches, and from waterfalls to walking paths and over $1 million and almost three years later, that vision they had become a reality.

“It'll be exciting to be able to share this with other people so that when they come in, they can get as excited as we are about the property and everything else. I think that's the excitement for me. I love seeing other people have fun," Scott Buckman said.

Starting this business isn’t about making money for the Buckmans. The two of them are retired and they just wanted to build a place that makes other people happy.

With the pandemic going on, Peggy said it is their priority to keep everything clean at all times by sanitizing surfaces and asking people to keep their distance from each other.

They also said they plan to have the venue open to any groups smaller than 80 people to help with social distancing and so there’s not an overflow of people, but they can’t wait to get their business started.

“People don’t want to leave, they want to move in,” Peggy Buckman said. “People can come and have wonderful memories made at our property, that is a great feeling you know so makes all the hard work more enjoyable."

The garden of Eden Wedding venue will have their grand opening on July 19. The property can also be used for any other events all year long including birthdays, photoshoots, or simply relaxing.