Garage damaged in Town of Merrill fire

A garage in the Town of Merrill was damaged after a fire Tuesday. The Merrill Fire Department responded to the home on Town Hall Road after the homeowner reported the fire in the detached garage. When crews arrived, flames were coming from the roof on the back side of the garage. Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug says the homeowner tried to put the fire out himself before the crews arrived. He says the fire was caused by recently blown-in insulation around the chimney.

Crews from Merrill Fire Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Pine River Fire Department, and Wisconsin Public Service responded to the fire.

