Gang of motorcyclists ride for breast cancer relief in rural Wisconsin communities

You normally wouldn't think that motorcycles and mobile mammography units would go together, but they did Saturday for a special fundraiser.

The 12th annual riding for a reason rolled out this morning from Loopy's bar and saloon in Chippewa Falls to help spread awareness about breast cancer.

“I had pushed off for about a year and a half…"

When Trisha Saletri started participating in 'Ridin’ For A Reason', she had no idea that she would be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Thankfully, the money raised during the event went to technology that was instrumental in saving her life

"My tests came back that it was ADH tissue, which is cancer-causing tissue. So we did some biopsies and had a lumpectomy done,” she said. “That mobile unit was able to detect my ADH cancer-causing tissues at a very early stage."

Now in its 12th year, Ridin’ For A Reason has raised money for the Marshfield Clinic Mobile Mammography units. The units are funded 100% through philanthropy. Since the beginning, the event has raised over $100,000.