Game day snacks with Texas Roadhouse

The Super Bowl is a big day for football fans and food fans alike.

To help you be the MVP of game-day, Sunrise was joined by Adam Daniek of Texas Roadhouse in Rib Mountain.

To score with guests on game day, Daniek says to try making loaded potato skins. They are an easy and delicious appetizer made with baked potatoes, filled with cheese, bacon, cheese, and sour cream.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE POTATO SKINS

INGREDIENTS:

6 Medium Baking Potatoes

Vegetable Oil

All Seasoning Mix

8 oz. Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1/8 cup Bacon Bits

2 cups Sour Cream

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees

2. Scrub the potatoes clean, rub with vegetable oil and bake for approximately one hour

3. Remove potatoes from oven, allow to cool slightly before handling

4. Cut into halves

5. Using a spoon carefully scoop the inside of the potatoes until ¼ inch of the potato shell remains

6. Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees

7. Sprinkle potatoes with All Seasoning mix, arrange in a baking dish and return to the oven baking on one side for 10 minutes

8. Flip the skins over and bake for an additional 10 minutes

9. Arrange the skins skin-side down and fill with cheddar cheese and bacon bits

10. Return to the oven and Broil until cheese is bubbly -- approximately 2 minutes

11. Serve hot with sour cream