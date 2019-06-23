GRAPHIC: Texas mother charged after 3-year-old dies in game of ‘chicken’ with SUV, prosecutors say

According to prosecutors, surveillance video uncovered in the investigation into the death of a 3-year-old boy shows his mother drive toward her three children as they were running at her.

Lord Renfro, 3, died of his injuries after he was struck and run over with an SUV driven by his mother, according to prosecutors. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Lexus Stagg, 26, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of her 3-year-old son, Lord Renfro. She was released from jail Friday night after posting $1,500 bond.

Prosecutors say surveillance video of the June 11 incident shows Stagg behind the wheel of an SUV, driving in reverse. As her three children run toward the car, she then puts the car in drive and goes forward.

Lord was struck with the front of the SUV and caught under the right tire. He was also hit with the back-right tire, as the vehicle continued forward, according to prosecutors.

The 3-year-old died of his injuries.

“Every parent has an obligation to protect their children, even from themselves,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “Cars aren’t toys and playing chicken with your kids isn’t a game.”

Police say Stagg initially told them the death was an accident, but Harris County Prosecutor Sean Teare says the video speaks for itself, leading to the homicide charge.

“You should be playing peekaboo with a 3-year-old instead of forcing him to try and dodge a 5,600-pound deadly weapon,” Teare said.

Following Lord’s death, Stagg’s two other children have been placed with relatives.

Child Protective Services says the mother had two older children removed and placed with relatives in 2013.

