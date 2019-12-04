GRAPHIC: Los Angeles police officer accused of fondling dead woman

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department is on leave after body camera footage was discovered during a random inspection that allegedly showed him touching a dead woman’s breasts.

As the LAPD investigates the allegation, the accused officer, described only as a veteran of the force, is on home leave with pay. (Source: KCBS/KCAL/CNN)

“If this allegation is true, then the behavior exhibited by this officer is not only wrong but extremely disturbing and does not align with the values we, as police officers, hold dear,” said the Los Angeles Police Protective League in a statement. “These values include respect and reverence for the deceased. This behavior has no place in law enforcement.”

The LAPD confirms that, in November, a call came in stating a woman, possibly dead, was found inside a Los Angeles residence. Two officers, both male, responded and confirmed the woman was dead.

One officer went to retrieve paperwork from his car, while the second officer, the one accused of the crime, stayed alone in the room with the victim.

The veteran officer turned off his body camera, according to LAPD officials, and is alleged to have “inappropriately touched the woman’s body.”

Even though the body cam had been shut off, the device is designed to still record for two minutes afterward. It captured the alleged incident on video.

According to sources, the video shows the officer fondling the dead woman’s breasts.

At the end of his shift, the accused officer turned in the camera, as per protocol. The video was stored with thousands of hours of other body cam footage until it was discovered during a random inspection.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore and the police union implemented the random footage check about a month ago. The officer in charge of the inspection is said to have, indeed, picked a video off the shelf at random.

