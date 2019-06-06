GOP makes major changes to Governor's budget

Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee have voted to erase the transportation portion of Gov. Tony Evers' state budget and replace it with their own plan.

Evers' proposal called for pumping an additional $623.7 million into road work, largely through increasing the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon and raising heavy truck registration fees.

The finance committee stripped the governor's plan from the budget and inserted their own proposal on an 11-5 vote Thursday night.

The GOP proposal doesn't raise the gas tax but it does increase title fees by $95, increase the $75 registration fee most car owners pay to $85, impose a new $75 fee on all hybrid vehicles and shift revenue from the petroleum inspection fee the state imposes on every gallon of gas to road projects. The plan also would limit spending on security for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state's first African American to hold the post.

Overall, the Republican plan spends about $184.6 million less on roads than Evers' proposal.

*********

The same committee has voted to scale back the number of new crime lab analysts Gov. Evers wanted to give the state Department of Justice in the state budget.

Evers' state budget would supply $1.6 million over the next two years to fund 14 additional positions at the crime labs, including 5 DNA analysts, three crime scene examiners, three toxicologists, two firearm analysts and one evidence examiner.

Republicans who control the committee on Thursday approved spending $722,400 to fund 7.4 new positions, including 2.6 DNA analysts, 1.6 toxicologists, a firearms analyst and an evidence examiner.

They also cut $2.5 million for DOJ's Legal Services Division, which handles consumer and environmental protection cases, and dropped Evers' proposal to add three digital forensic analysts to help local police departments.

The committee passed the changes on a 12-4 vote, with all four Democrats voting against the moves.