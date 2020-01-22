GOP candidate for 7th Congressional District campaigns in Rothschild

Republican Seventh Congressional District candidate, Jason Church, made a campaign stop in Rothschild on Wednesday.

At noon he met with staff at Wausau Tile and toured the manufacturing company. Church also took questions about his policies and the changes he hopes to bring to Washington D.C. if elected.

"There is a lot of things going on in our country right now where we need leadership,” stated Church during the tour. “Leadership, in my opinion, comes from outside politics. People who have experiences much like your own, whether it's in business or working or from the military line mine. We bring outside perspective in the dysfunction that is in Washington."

Church faces senator Tom Tiffany in February's primary election. Democrats Tricia Zunker and Lawrence Dale are also running.