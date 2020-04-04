Special legislative session on election adjourns until Monday

Governor Tony Evers called a special legislative session Saturday asking Republicans to shift to an all-mail election.

Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August adjourned the session until Monday, April 6th.

Governor Evers had called the session to ask lawmakers to take up legislation allowing an all-mail election, to send a ballot to every registered voter who has not requested one by May 19th, and allow those ballots to be collected until May 26th.

The Democratic governor initially agreed with Republicans that the election should be held on its original date of April 7th, even with a Safer at Home order. He has now shifted course, calling for there to be no in-person casting of votes. Republicans maintain that the state should stick to its originally scheduled date.

Among items on the ballot are democratic presidential preference, where Wisconsinites will choose between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Former Vice President Joe Biden. The state will also elect a new supreme court judge, deciding between conservative-leaning incumbent Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Court judge Jill Karofsky, who is liberal-leaning.

Local races are also on the ballot, and both Republicans and Evers cited the need to fill those offices before terms end as one reason to keep the election on its scheduled date.