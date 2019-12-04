After meeting, future of Maple Grove School remains unknown

The future of the Maple Grove Charter School in Hamburg remains in limbo.

Picture of Maple Grove Charter School hangs on wall at the MAPS district offices 12/04/19 (WSAW photo)

Merrill Area Public Schools’ Finance and Human Resources committee met Wednesday evening at the district offices. The committee meeting immediately went into a closed session with members speaking with legal counsel in regards to the options they have for the future of the school. MAPS Superintendent Dr. John Sample couldn’t speak about the details discussed in the closed session, but said that it was successful.

“There was enough there for the committee to make a decision for a full board discussion,” said Sample. “The full board discussion will be to hear from the attorney, as far as, any contractual agreements that the district has with the Maple Grove Governess so, it is simply going to be a discussion at that point.”

The school board members will meet with counsel from Boardman Clark in a closed session at the next meeting on December 18th.

Community members continue to rally around the school, which the district has considered closing for the past several years due to low enrollment and the necessity to consolidate space in the district.

“The small class sizes and the family community environment really make it an important part of our community,” said Tonya Baumann, a Maple Grove parent. “I’m very proud of the community support for our school.”

Peter Fromm Wade is the president of the Maple Grove Foundation. He says the group is working tirelessly to make sure there will be learning inside the little red school house next year.

“We’re fulfilling our mission to provide assistance in bettering and supplement to Maple Grove School, and that won’t end,” said Wade. “We have a dream for Maple Grove School and we are actively pursuing avenues for that dream.”

