Future firefighters to benefit from Mitch Lundgaard memorial scholarship

A new scholarship is being offered at Fox Valley Technical College in honor of fallen Appleton firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

Mitchell Lundgaard

As we reported last May, driver-engineer Lundgaard was fatally shot by a man who had a drug overdose on an out-of-town bus at the Valley Transit Center.

Lundgaard left behind a wife and three young sons.

The scholarship was set up in his name by his family. It will support students enrolled in FVTC's fire protection program. At any given time, between 200 and 250 students are enrolled in that program.

"This is really important for them," said Julie Coenen, FVTC Scholarships. "It was part of the healing and also to make sense out of a tragedy that now it could empower and inspire others."

The Mitch Lundgaard Memorial Scholarship will be given to several future firefighters each year.

"It is a scholarship endowment, so it's a legacy scholarship that will impact students for years to come," says Coenen.

Program instructor Jim Austad says all scholarships are appreciated, but this one will carry special meaning.

"We have a lot of opportunities for scholarships for our students and from all different parts. I think, though, this one being obviously from a fallen firefighter is going to mean a lot to the students that are going to be... it'll be an honor for them to be able to accept this scholarship," says Austad.

In a statement, Lundgaard's wife, Lindsey, wrote, "This community has been so incredibly generous to our family, and we want to give back. Supporting the education of future firefighters in our area seemed like a great way to honor Mitch."

