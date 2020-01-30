Furniture stores top Better Business Bureau complaint list

Wisconsin residents had issues with furniture stores in 2019, according to complaint numbers released by the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says furniture stores topped the 2019 industry complaint list in Wisconsin. People filed more than 1,200 complaints regarding furniture stores.

Here are the top 10 most complained about industries (with number of complaints filed):

Furniture Stores - 1,237

Department Stores - 618

Catalog Shopping - 480

New Car Dealers - 383

New Auto Parts - 379

Building Materials - 262

Multi-Level Sales - 218

Payday Loans - 218

Insurance Companies - 215

Used Car Dealers - 201

People asked a lot of questions about roofing contractors and construction services.

2019 Top 10 Most Inquired About Industries

Roofing Contractors - 109,855

Construction Services - 92,645

Furniture Stores - 63,045

Heating and Air Conditioning - 57,689

Plumber - 48,140

Used Car Dealers - 47,454

Payday Loans - 46,088

Loans - 46,037

General Contractor - 44,652

Landscape Contractors - 44,038

More people are filing complaints and posting reviews with the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says a total of 10,272 complaints were processed--a 15 percent increase from the previous year. Companies responded to 84 percent of those complaints.

The BBB received 8,876 customer reviews in 2019. That's a 21 percent increase from the previous year.

Wisconsin residents submitted more than 4,215 reports to the BBB Scam Tracker. That's up 14 percent from 2018. The Scam Tracker allows consumers to report scams online so the BBB can share information with media, police and hte public. CLICK HERE to enter a scam in the Scam Tracker.

CLICK HERE for the Better Business Bureau Wisconsin website.