Furniture stores top Better Business Bureau complaint list

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin residents had issues with furniture stores in 2019, according to complaint numbers released by the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.
The BBB says furniture stores topped the 2019 industry complaint list in Wisconsin. People filed more than 1,200 complaints regarding furniture stores.
Here are the top 10 most complained about industries (with number of complaints filed):
Furniture Stores - 1,237
Department Stores - 618
Catalog Shopping - 480
New Car Dealers - 383
New Auto Parts - 379
Building Materials - 262
Multi-Level Sales - 218
Payday Loans - 218
Insurance Companies - 215
Used Car Dealers - 201
People asked a lot of questions about roofing contractors and construction services.
2019 Top 10 Most Inquired About Industries
Roofing Contractors - 109,855
Construction Services - 92,645
Furniture Stores - 63,045
Heating and Air Conditioning - 57,689
Plumber - 48,140
Used Car Dealers - 47,454
Payday Loans - 46,088
Loans - 46,037
General Contractor - 44,652
Landscape Contractors - 44,038
More people are filing complaints and posting reviews with the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.
The BBB says a total of 10,272 complaints were processed--a 15 percent increase from the previous year. Companies responded to 84 percent of those complaints.
The BBB received 8,876 customer reviews in 2019. That's a 21 percent increase from the previous year.
Wisconsin residents submitted more than 4,215 reports to the BBB Scam Tracker. That's up 14 percent from 2018. The Scam Tracker allows consumers to report scams online so the BBB can share information with media, police and hte public. CLICK HERE to enter a scam in the Scam Tracker.
CLICK HERE for the Better Business Bureau Wisconsin website.