Funeral held for Racine police officer John Hetland

Fellow officers, friends and family said a final farewell to Racine police officer John Hetland this afternoon.

Hundreds gathered at the funeral service for the fallen 24-year department veteran. The service included a procession and honor guard before his burial at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Officer Hetland was shot and killed during an armed robbery on June 17 in a Racine bar. The suspect has still not been arrested.

The reward for information about the suspect is still at $78,000, thanks to donations from local businesses. If you know anything about this case, please call Racine police at (262) 886-2300.