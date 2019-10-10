Fundraiser takes fashionable approach to domestic violence awareness

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. Thursday night a fashionable fundraiser will support victims of domestic violence.

The event, Fundraising in Fashion, is supported by multiple local businesses including Jim Kryshak Jewelers and Urban Chic Boutique. All the proceeds from the ticket and raffle sales will benefit The Women's Community of Wausau.

A schedule for the event is listed below:

4 p.m. : Shopping & Raffles Open

6 p.m. : Wine & Hor d’oeuvres

6:15 p.m. : Personalized Fashion Presentations & Stories by Survivors from The Women’s Community

7:30 p.m. : Open for Shopping

Tickets cost $45. A swag bag valued at $200 is included in the ticket price. Vendors will transport displays and products which will be available for attendees. A portion of shopping sales proceeds will also benefit The Women's Community.

You can buy tickets at the door or online at https://urbanchicboutique.biz/collections/tickets/products/fundraising-in-fashion. Space is limited.