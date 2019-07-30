County payments between $18 and $38 to north central Wisconsin farmers hit by tariffs

Signups are now open for farmers to apply for USDA market facilitation funding for crops and products impacted by the trade war with China.

The USDA has also released information about how much funding will be allocated by county per acre. North central Wisconsin counties will get between $18 and $38 an acre, which is at the low range of the funding nationwide which falls between $15 and $150 per acre. The allotments per county are as follows:

Adams: $37

Clark: $37

Langlade: $23

Lincoln: $31

Marathon: $36

Oneida: $23

Portage: $31

Price: $18

Shawano: $32

Taylor: $38

Vilas: $20

Wood: $32

Funding is determined based on how badly officials determine a county to be impacted by the trade war. NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the national USDA office for what information is used in that formula, and have been told that the information is “forthcoming”.

The payouts will only go to crops planted by August 1, and will include cover crops—a fact that one Portage County farmer tells us took the community by surprise and has many of them busy as a result.

The first of three payments is expected to be paid out in mid to late August, with second and third payments coming in late fall and next year.

