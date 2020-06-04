Funding for Antigo-based Sober Living pilot program in question

A Sober Living pilot program in Antigo to establish an 8-bed recovery home for women now hinges on an additional funding commitment from Langlade County, one member of a three-way partnership with the city of Antigo and North Central Health Care.

North Central Health Care asks Langlade County to increase funding commitment for Sober Living facility

The home would be the first of its kind in the county, where there is currently a lack of supportive housing for people in recovery. Originally intended to open in January of this year, NCHC’s CEO Michael Loy says a long winter delayed environmental testing on the purchased property, which in turn delayed bids for renovation. Those bids have now returned higher than expected, leaving a project shortfall that Langlade County is being asked to step up and meet.

In a meeting of the North Central Community Services Program Board on May 28 where NCHC reconsidered its participation in the project, Langlade County corporation counsel Robin Stowe says the county has been given until July 1 to determine whether they’re willing to front between $175,000 and $200,000 to cover the funding shortfall, which the county board will consider in closed session on the 16th of June. The initial capital budget for the project came in at about $410,000 before remodeling bids for the purchased property returned higher than anticipated; the home’s location is a former assisted living facility near the Langlade County courthouse.

“We’re relooking at the way Langlade County is funding and supporting the project,” Loy said. “They would have to borrow the money, and be part of the repayment on that, but overall I think it would be a better, longer-term situation for the project and Langlade County.”

Officials remain optimistic about the future of the project; Loy said he anticipates that the home would open by early Fall, provided Langlade County is willing to borrow the additional funding.

"It’s a really unique thing for a community the size of Langlade County to have a project like this coming, and there’s a lot of people involved in supporting it," Loy said.

“There’s other social service type things, but none with the focus of providing a sober living facility and transition for people back to the work force,” Antigo city administrator Mark Desotell noted. The program would include a live-in caretaker for people entering the program

If the program were to prove successful, officials have said the next step would be to establish a men's home in Langlade County. Women living in the pilot program home would be able to stay indefinitely, and would have lifestyle requirements like curfews, house cleaning and maintenance, cooking, and forty hours a week spent either in school, at recovery activities, volunteering or at work.