Fully Promoted is trying to keep "Wausau Strong" by raising money for local businesses

"Wausau Strong" is the motto that came to Fully Promoted Owner Mike Besaw’s mind when he decided to sell t-shirts and hats to help local businesses.

“We’re all together in this, we’re all stronger than we are individually,” said Besaw.

Besaw worked with the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce to decide what was the best way to help out the community.

“We decided that a way to do it would be through grants,” said Besaw.

Fully Promoted rolled out the shirts and hats last night. Each item is on sale for $20. Once the store reaches $1,000, they will pass along a grant to a local business.

“They have to submit a bio about their business, and then they have to tell us what they’re going to use the money for,” said Besaw.

Besaw said there was no debate over the “Wausau Strong” motto. He said he is involved in the community and wants to make a difference.

“We need our community to strive and grow and get back to where it was,” said Besaw.

It all starts with local businesses for Besaw.

“Our community is built on small business and local businesses,” said Besaw. “We believe strongly in buying local, and hopefully other businesses believe in buying local also, and that’s why we wanted to help them.”

Besaw added that his ultimate goal is to raise $5,000, so he can give a $1,000 grant to five separate businesses.

If your business looking to apply for one of the grants, submit a bio via email to mike.besaw@fullypromoted.com.