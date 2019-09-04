"Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren" debuts Sept. 8

"Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren" will debut Sunday in Wausau. It will air live at 6 a.m. on WZAW and 10:35 p.m. on WSAW.

Van Susteren works for Gray Television as its chief national political analyst and will host and moderate the show from Washington D.C.

"The show will tap the knowledge and expertise of Gray Television's trusted bench of reporters, who will provide on-the-ground reports from their communities," said Sandy Breland, Gray senior vice president of local media, in a statement Wednesday. "It's the perfect time to highlight politics through the local lens, as viewers rank local news as their most trusted source. We look forward to Greta bringing her firm but fair approach to broadcast television."

The premiere will feature Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard and an interview with NBC's "Football Night in America" analyst Tony Dungy.

Gray Television is the parent company of WSAW/WZAW-TV.