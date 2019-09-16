Charges added in case against fugitive found hiding in bunker

Portage County judge Thomas Eagon is allowing prosecutors to bring nine additional counts of child pornography against Jeremiah Button, a man accused of multiple sex crimes against children and who allegedly fled law enforcement for more than three years by living in a makeshift bunker in Ringle.

Burton’s rescheduled trial is set to start September 25 for the charges, after vanishing just weeks before his initial trial date in 2016.

A video interview testimony of the alleged victim when she was 14, by the Child Advocacy Center has been ruled inadmissible in the trial, due to state statute that prohibits its use after a victim turns 16 years of age.

The judge noted that it was unfortunate that the original trial had been delayed by Button’s disappearance, stating the alleged victim is now just turned 19.

Judge Eagon has allowed a motion to permit state prosecutors to bring evidence of flight against Button during the jury trial, but noted that it must be brief.

An option of a plea deal remains on the table now that the new counts have been introduced. Button’s defense attorney noted that they have not seen picture evidence for the new child pornography counts, which prompted a heated exchange between Judge Eagon and the state prosecutor, who was ordered to ensure the defense views the pictures by Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

