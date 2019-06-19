'Frozen Jr.' comes to Wausau's Grand Theater June 23

The Grand Theater is ready to bring Frozen, the enchanting modern classic from Disney. to your Broadway junior stars!

The production of Frozen Jr. is being put on by the Central Wisconsin Children's Theater.

"Frozen Jr." brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage, and it's packed with a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor.

The production's director, Michael Klapperich and actress Lindsey Smith, who plays the character Anna, sat down with Holly and Chad on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to talk about the magical show and what the audience can expect to see.

Here are the show dates and times:

- June 23 at 7 p.m.

- June 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

- June 25 at 7 p.m.

You can get tickets by visiting www.tickets.grandtheater.org

