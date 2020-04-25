"Front Porch Project" raising money for COVID-19 impacted businesses

Stevens point native Abby Clements has recently launched the "Front Porch Project".

"Just going house to house and taking pictures of people on their porches. People are having fun with it. Dressing up, or putting people wearing their pajamas, whatever they feel like," Clements said.

Abby doesn't charge the families anything for the photos, she only asks them to do one thing.

"When families sign up for these sessions, in return they would go and donate to a local organization or local business that means something to them, that was affected by the pandemic," Clements explained.

After staying in because of the "Safer at Home" order, the pictures give families something to dress up for. Even if they never leave their porch.

"People are excited about it because when you're at home you don't really have a reason to get dressed or get ready. So people are having fun getting ready for their pictures," Clements added.

The donations help the community, while the photos are a bright spot for the families.

"I want these photos to be a positive memory for them and serve as a reminder of all the time we got to spend with our families in quarantine," Clements said.

Abby stays within the Plover and Stevens Point area. If you would like to contact her to take a photo, you can find her Facebook page here.