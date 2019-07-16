From supporter to survivor: Local woman who battled colon cancer shares her story

Wausau's Relay for Life is happening Friday, July 19 on the 400 block downtown.

It's organized through the American Cancer Society of Central Wisconsin every year, to not only raise awareness in the fight against cancer, but to raise the spirits and hope in everyone still battling the disease, celebrate those who survived and honor the memories of the loved ones we've lost to cancer.

Lisa Prell is a colon cancer survivor. She joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about her journey.

"Over 20 years ago, I lost a very good friend to melanoma, stage 4 melanoma, cancer, and I thought, that touched by life then, what does that mean for me in the future," Prell said.

In 2004, Prell lost her grandfather to bladder cancer, and four years later, in 2008, Prell was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

"Throughout the years, since I lost my friend over 20 years ago, I've been involved in Relay for Life, and now this is my eleventh year, as a survivor, walking in the Relay for Life," Prell said.

Through sharing her story at Relay for Life, Prell has inspired others to not give up hope. Not only with her involvement in that event, but Prell also works as a dietitian at the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center in Wausau.

Alissandra Aderholdt, the community development manager for the American Cancer Society of Central Wisconin joined Prell in Tuesday's conversation.

Opening ceremonies start at 6 p.m., followed by the survivor and caregiver walks. The luminaria ceremony will take place at 9:20, to honor those who have lost their battle with cancer and celebrate the survivors.

"We will also have a shuttle and free parking going on in multiple parking lots, trying to get people there as easily as possible," Aderholdt said.

There is still time to register for the event, either at the event itself or on the American Cancer Society - Central Wisconsin Facebook page.

WSAW NewsChannel 7 is a proud sponsor of the Relay for Life.

For more information visit www.relayforlife.org

