From interactive to educational: hottest holiday toys topping your kid's wish list

The holidays will be here before we know it! That means it’s time for all of us to make our lists and check them twice!

Elizabeth Werner talks about the hottest holiday toys with Holly Chilsen (WZAW photo)

Elizabeth Werner, a child lifestyle expert, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to demonstrate great gifts for the kids in our lives.

Werner has appeared on dozens of broadcast outlets including The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood to discuss the latest industry trends. Werner also appears as a regular child lifestyle expert on QVC.

She was recognized by the Women in Toy Association as the “woman to watch in the toy industry.”

You can see which toys are the hottest gifts this season by clicking on the video above.

For more information on the products, visit wernerinfo.com