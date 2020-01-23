From food to decor, cookbook author dishes out Super Bowl tips

Whether you’re a football fanatic, casual viewer or someone more interested in the commercials and the Halftime Show, the Big Game on Feb. 2 is the most anticipated party day of the year.

Cookbook author, Elizabeth Heiskell shares how to plan a great Super Bowl LIV party. (WZAW photo)

More than 100 million Americans will be glued to their sets and seats on this day, watching, eating and cheering with family and friends. But how do you make sure that everyone has a good time at your game day gathering?

On Thursday, Elizabeth Heiskell, chef, cookbook author, ‘Debutante Farmer’ and TODAY Show national food contributor, showed us how.

Heiskell shared her fail-proof tips for preparing a winning food spread and how to make sure everyone, including the host, enjoys the festivities while watching the biggest game of the year.

Elizabeth will showed and told about creating a "grazing board" for appetizers and small bites. For the main menu, she shared Chicken Parm Subs.

And she said you can't go without a beverage to wash it all down, explaining how to make a refreshing beer-rita.

On top of the menu, she said festive football-themed decor can put a bow on your Super Bowl LIV party, but suggested to plan ahead to cut down on your stress, so you can just relax come game day.

For all the recipes she shared and more, visit FarmRich.com

