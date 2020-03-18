Friendship man falls at Roche-A-Cri State Park, dies

A Friendship man, 60, is dead after falling at Roche-A-Cri State Park. According to a news release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said their investigation revealed Randal Cooper was on a lookout platform at the top of the stairs on the Roche-A-Cri Mound. A friend, who was with him, said Randal was climbing a tree, which was outside the designated area for pedestrian travel, when he suddenly fell, going down the rock formation and out of sight.

Deputies said intoxicants are believed to be a factor.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office and medical examiner, Lifestar Ambulance, Adams Fire District, Baraboo Fire Department Rope Rescue Team, and the DNR responded.

The investigation into what happened continues.