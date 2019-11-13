Friendship man, arrested after stand-off, sentenced to federal prison

The Department of Justice says Michael Westfahl was sentenced to 7 and a half years in federal prison, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Westfahl was arrested in December 2018, after a stand-off at Knights Inn in Stevens Point.

According to a press release, the Stevens Point Police Department received a tip that Michael Westfahl, 37, and his wife Denae Westfahl, 31, were in a room at the Knights Inn off of Church St. The two were considered armed and dangerous.

A SWAT team was called in, and both suspects were eventually taken into custody without incident.

The Department of Justice says Westfahl was suspected of stealing guns during some home burglaries in Adams and Wood Counties. When Westfahl surrendered, detectives found a loaded AR-15 rifle and two handguns in the hotel room.

At his sentencing, the DOJ says the judge said Westfahl's record gave him "little confidence his behavior will change" since he's been under correctional supervision since 2001 and continues to commit crimes.