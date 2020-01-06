Friends of Maple Grove seeks detachment from Merrill Public Schools

Maple Grove Elementary School might soon detach from the Merrill Area Public School District (MAPS) and join the Athens Area School District.

On Monday the Friends of Maple Grove Governance Council unanimously made a motion to begin talks of detaching from MAPS after the district threated to close the school due to financial concerns. MAPS also stated that due to the decreasing overall district population they would be looking to lessen the number of buildings they hold classes in.

The Maple Grove Foundation says both MAPS and Athens schools would benefit from the change.

“I think the reaction will be positive from the community,” said Peter Wade with the Maple Grove Foundation. “This meets the goals of the Merrill Area Public Schools and also meets the goals of Maple Grove and the general area here in Central Wisconsin."

MAPS school board plans to hold a listing session tomorrow at Merrill High School to answer questions about the state of the district and the future of Maple Grove. Friends of Maple Grove plans to bring their motion of detachment to the meeting.