Before the Packers vs. Bears game, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth tweeted to fellow Democrat Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin about a friendly wager for the game's oldest rivalry.

The Wisconsin senator quickly replied saying she expects "a couple-two-three @GooseIsland from you in a #Cheesehead when @packers win."

Sen. Duckworth responded asking for Spotted Cow from New Glarus if they Chicago Bears win.

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears on Thursday, 10-3.