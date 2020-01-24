Freezer of meat leads to weapons disturbance near Halder

Prosecutors have charged a 27-year-old man with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct after weapons disturbance Thursday afternoon in the town of Green Valley near Halder.

Investigators said Dylan Amsden was arrested after displaying a gun during an altercation at a home on Acorn Drive. The call was reported around 2:10 p.m.

Court documents state Amsden and two relatives went to a home to retrieve a freezer of cow meat belonging to a deceased relative. The three had just come from the funeral. Investigators said when they arrived at the home, a boyfriend of the deceased relative was at the property. An argument ensued with the other party grabbing a baseball bat to use as a weapon.

Several deputies and the Marathon County armored vehicle responded to the scene.

Friday morning, a Marathon County Lieutenant told NewsChannel 7 the response was so large because investigators did not initially know what they were dealing with due to the number of reports.

