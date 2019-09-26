Wausau residents get rid of unwanted items at annual cleanup event

On September 27 and 28 the Wausau mayor’s Neighbor to Neighbor committee and the Good News Project will host their annual “Clean It Up Wausau” event to provide an easy and proper disposal of garbage.

Wausau residents can drop off a broad range of items including electronics, tires, appliances and furniture. Most items are free but there is a flat or per pound fee for some items. Light bulbs and batteries will not be accepted.

See a full list of items here: http://www.ci.wausau.wi.us/Portals/0/Departments/Mayor/Documents/Pricing.Clean%20It%20Up%20Wausau.pdf

The drop off center is located at the East end of East Chellis Street, near the yard waste site. Proof of Wausau residency is required prior to the drop off.