Free mass COVID-19 testing offered May 13 at Thorp High School

Local public health departments in the western Wisconsin region have requested assistance from the WI National Guard to scale up COVID-19 testing. The National Guard will be providing drive through style COVID-19 nasal swab testing.

In our area, Clark, Taylor and Chippewa counties are partnering to host a community COVID-19 specimen collection event in Thorp on Wednesday, May 13. This event will run from 11 a.m-7 p.m.

Anyone 5 years and older with at least one of the following symptoms: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills, or muscle aches can get tested.

This event is only available to Wisconsin residents.

The event will be located at the Thorp High School parking lot located at 605 South Clark Street, Thorp, WI 54771.

Please provide a current address, county of residence, and phone number when you arrive for testing. Testing at this event will be free. According to a news release, if testing kits run out before the end of the event, those not tested may be turned away.

The National Guard will be doing the testing. Organizer stated the testing has two goals: 1) Provide the communities with mass testing, and allow local healthcare providers more time to increase their testing capacity. 2) Give Public Health better insight into how widespread COVID-19 is in our communities.

Following testing, people should return straight home.

Test results will be provided via phone by the National Guard or the Public Health Department in a timely manner.

If there are questions about the event, please call the Clark County Health Department at 715-743-5105 and select option 9 for the COVID-19 line, 2-1-1, or 877-947-2211 for non-WI area codes.