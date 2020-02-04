Free cancer screenings for farmers at annual conference in Stevens Point

Farmers from all around the state will gather in Stevens Point for the annual Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association Education Conference and Industry Show.

For National Cancer Awareness Day, the convention will be providing free cancer screenings to anyone who stops by between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. The National Farm Medicine Center has teamed up with the Marshfield Clinic to provide private rooms for screenings and education on early detection.

According to Cancer.org cancer causes about 1 in every 6 deaths worldwide. Tamas Houlihan with the WPVGA said he is happy the convention can provide the service as farmers are at risk for skin cancer with all the time spent outside.

"We are convening a large number of farmers together at one time and we are always trying to think 'What can we do for our members? What can we do to help them?' And this is something that can help save their life," Houlihan said.

At the conference, all who are part of the growing process from farm to table can farmers can hear from a wide variety of speakers, meet up with old friends and check out almost 100 different exhibits. Breakout sessions will include potato crop improvement, disease and insect management and potato storage management. At the end of the week, attendees can enjoy the annual industry banquet and award show.

All are welcome to stop in to see exhibits. Those looking to participate in breakout sessions or go to bigger events must register. The WPVGA is held at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Convention Center, 1001 Amber Ave. in Stevens Point.