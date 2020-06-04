Free Summer Fun Project Packs look to get families out of the house

With the COVID-19 Pandemic continuing through the summer, many summer youth programs have been put on hold. To give families struggling with boredom something to do, Lincoln County organizers have come together to create Summer Fun Projects Packs free to the public.

To combat stress and boredom the Healthy Minds Coalitions has partnered with the Kinship of Tomahawk, T.B. Scott Library, Tomahawk Library, and the UW-Madison Division o Extention 4-H program to provide the packs for each month of the summer.

"So when we come together and each of us brings our strengths to the project, we are creating something beautiful, that is helping our community to thrive especially in this difficult time," Carolyn Forde, the Youth Librarian with T.B. Scott Library said.

Filled with educational, mental health, nutrition, STEM, craft, and reading activities, the packs look to help youth stay connected with their families and community.

"We know that as school gets done families are going to be struggling with ideas for young people. Young people themselves are going to be struggling and so that adds to the stress in the household. And so for me, these project packs are really helping to alleviate that stress and provide positive opportunities for youth and their families," Debbie Moellendorf a Positive Youth Development Educator with the UW-Extention said.

The T.B. Scott Library handed out the first round of bags in May and found there was a bigger need for this project than they had thought.

This month organizers extended the project packs to the Tomahawk area and made an additional hundred, providing 200 free packs in total.

"It's exciting. It's exciting to know the time we put into these projects and activities are being well received and that there is interest out there for them. So we are very happy to provide them," Holly Luerssen with the UW- Extention said.

Due to the high demand, the libraries are asking that you call ahead before pick up to claim your pack.

Packs will be available on Friday, June 5th for pick up.

For more information visit the T.B. Scott Library Website.