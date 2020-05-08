Free COVID-19 testing in Price County May 17

There will be free COVID-19 testing in Price County on Sunday, May 17. According to a news release, Price County Public Health and Price County Emergency Management requested assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard to scale up testing. The National Guard approved their request.

The testing is from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Prentice DNR Ranger Station on Granberg Road in Prentice. The testing involves a drive-thru nasal swab.

This event is only available to Wisconsin residents who are 5 years of age and older with at least one of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, body or muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of smell, loss of taste, headache or fatigue.

Due to the unknown amount of interest, you're urged to prepare for potential wait time. If testing kits run out, you may be turned away.