Portage County to offer free COVID-19 testing May 11-12

Portage County Health and Human Services is hosting a National Guard assisted community-wide COVID-19 testing event on Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12 from 9 a.m until 5 p.m.

Drive-up testing will be available at Portage County Health and Human Services, in the back parking lot, at 817 Whiting Avenue in Stevens Point on

. No appointment is needed, and testing will be done free of charge.

Anyone 5 years and older with at least one of the following symptoms will qualify for testing: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills, or muscle aches.

Asymptomatic individuals will not be tested.

Testing is available to all Portage County and Wisconsin residents and provided on a first-come first-served basis. Generally, test results are known within 48 hours of samples being submitted.

Participants will be asked to provide a current address, identify county of residence, a phone number and answer screening questions.

Participants are to remain in their vehicles at all times. National Guard members will be in uniform and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) including gowns, masks, and gloves while conducting tests.

According to a news release, participants are asked to please have patience, drive with caution, and follow directions. Drivers will be directed to enter the drive thru testing at Portage County HHS from highway HH to Whiting Avenue.

Individuals tested will be advised to return directly home and self-isolate themselves until they receive their test results and further guidance from public health.

“If no additional cases are identified from this testing opportunity it won’t mean we’re in the clear. It will support the fact that social distancing is working, and we need to continue ongoing testing efforts in our community to support reopening activities,” stated Gary Garske, Portage County Health Officer.

Each participant will be informed of their results by phone.