Foxconn hires firms for design of Green Bay space

Foxconn says two firms have been chosen for the design and construction of the tech giant's downtown Green Bay location.

Foxconn says it has hired ISG and DeLeers Construction to transform the 4,800 square-foot second floor of the WaterMark Building into Foxconn Place Green Bay.

"Both firms were chosen for their wealth of experience and understanding of the local Green Bay area," reads a statement from Foxconn.

The firms will be required to submit their design to the City of Green Bay for approval.

"They'll be working with the city, coming through for building permits and approvals, and hopefully that will happening in the next few weeks so that we can see construction sometime in 2020," Green Bay Development Director Kevin Vonck said.

Foxconn says the building will be used for "Foxconn Tech Talks and recruitment drives, and be a space for community engagement."

In Monday's announcement, Alan Yeung, Director of U.S. Strategic Initiatives, Foxconn, said, “From the start, the establishment of Foxconn Place Green Bay has been a key part of Foxconn’s long-term strategic initiatives, underscoring our continued commitment to the local communities in Wisconsin."

"As far as downtown goes, it will be really great to get additional employees here, you know, things that people can patronize our businesses and really keep that momentum moving forward," Vonck reacted on Monday.

When Foxconn first purchased the property in July 2018, it planned to create an innovation center and hire 200 workers. The company said the workers would focus on developing applications for Foxconn's 8K+5G display technology.

The innovation center never came to be. In October, Action 2 News learned that the company was re-evaluating its plans for innovation centers so it could focus on its multi-billion dollar campus in Mount Pleasant in Racine County.

Foxconn also had plans to open innovation centers in Eau Claire, Racine and Madison.

Wisconsin lawmakers approved a $3 billion package of tax cuts to bring Foxconn to Wisconsin.