Fox Theater demolition underway in Stevens Point

Demolition of the Fox Theater in Stevens Point is now in its third day. Last week, the city hired Urban Evolution Inc. to do it.

According to Mayor Mike Wiza, Urban Evolutions started taking apart the theater from the back of the building first and will work toward the front. The inside is being gutted and any salvageable parts will be used in other construction projects.

“Due to the heavy snow, the engineer tells us that the roof would not likely last another Wisconsin winter,” added Mayor Mike Wiza. “Something had to be done in the interest of public safety. I wish things would have been different and I will do everything that I can still do within my power to save that historic look from the front of the building but I need corporation.”

The mayor says there's no set timeline for how long demolition could take -- but he says it will last for the rest of the winter. People are asked to not trespass on the property because it’s unsafe and it's not worth risking your life.