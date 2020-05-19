Fox River Mall to reopen May 20

The Fox River Mall in Grand Chute will reopen May 20.

Mall hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Sunday hours are noon-6 p.m.

The decision comes after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order that restricted large gatherings and business openings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mall owner Brookfield Properties says Fox River Mall will follow safety guidelines published by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, CDC and Department of Health Services.

The mall has implemented hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, "frequent and intense cleanings", and social distancing.

“The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance,” says Fox River Mall General Manager John Burgland. “As Fox River Mall prepares for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into the shopping center.”

Action 2 News has reached out to Simon Properties about plans for Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon. We'll update this story when we receive a statement or more information.