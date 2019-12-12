Fox River Mall confirms Lush store coming in 2020

The Fox River Mall will welcome a new store in the new year.

"We're really excited that Lush will be joining our lineup of great stores next year," said John Burgland, senior general manager of Fox River Mall.

The cosmetic store signed a lease in November to open what will be its third location in Wisconsin. Construction is set to begin in January.

According to the Lush website, hiring for the new location is already underway with listings for both assistant manager and store manager. A spokesperson for the company tells Action 2 News an estimated 20 employees will be hired to work at the new location.

The company brands itself on selling only the freshest handmade cosmetics. It prides itself in 100-percent vegetarian products not tested on animals. The website also promotes sustainability with no packaging and emphasizes ethical buying practices.

"Our shoppers are very excited. We're bringing a new product to the mall to the market, so we're really excited," said Burgland.

The store comes as two anchor stores sit empty at Fox River Mall: the former sites of Younkers and Sears. Burgland says the mall has attracted a number of big names this past year despite those vacancies.

"We opened Vans this year. We opened lululemon. We opened H&M this year-- all new stores to the market," said Burgland. "We moved and remodeled American Eagle, Victoria's Secret, so it's really a great lineup we have right now."

Burgland expects Lush to be open to shoppers in Northeast Wisconsin by the end of March 2020.