Fourth and fifth graders unveil community service projects Tuesday

The Evergreen Elementary Be Amazing Club will be holding their Be Amazing Gift Presentation Reception at Evergreen School on May 21st from 4:00-5:00 p.m.

This event is a culmination of the work the 4th and 5th grade members of the club has worked on during the past couple months. Students worked in 7 groups to create items to help various people in our community that they felt could use help

Each group will give a short talk about their project and then presenting to each recipient. There will also be light refreshments to enjoy.

Cheryl Goetsch, the founder of Be Amazing said the club isn't revealing their ideas ahead of time but did provide an example.

"An example of one of these projects was completed by a 5th grade boy and girl. They felt that it would be important to help children who have experienced the loss of a loved one. To do so, they have created 10 special comfort bags containing items they felt would help these children get through this tough time. One special item included is a teddy bear wearing a little t-shirt, accompanied by an iron-on transfer kit. The thought is that a photo of the loved one could be transferred to this shirt as a loving memory for the child. They are thinking that a funeral home might be able to keep these gift bags on hand, and give them to children of families experiencing a loss. They are very excited and proud of this project" Goetsch said.

Watch the video to hear from club members ahead of the gift reception.

