Sheriff's Office identifies house owner hurt in Shawano County explosion

The aftermath of an explosion in Shawano County's Town of Grant. Sept. 24, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office has identified one person hurt in a explosion in the Town of Grant.

Investigators say Steve Verg, 62, is the owner of the property on Verg Road and lives in the home that was damaged in the explosion.

Verg was one of four people transported to hospitals by ambulance or helicopter Monday evening.

The Sheriff's Office did not identify the other three victims. They did not release information about their conditions.

Numerous fire departments responded just before 4 p.m. to Verg Road at County M. The town is located between Tigerton and Caroline.

Emergency vehicles blocked Verg Road for more than four hours, but by 8:30 p.m. all firefighters and rescue crews had left. They returned to the scene Tuesday morning.

"It's a fire scene. There's a lot of damage to the house. I'm not going to comment past that until we get the fire marshal up here and we can thoroughly look at the scene and try to figure out what happened," said Sheriff's detective sergeant Gordon Kowaleski.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the explosion. The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting the investigation.

The following departments responded to the initial call: Tigerton Police, Marion Police, Clintonville Ambulance, Tigerton Ambulance, Clintonville Fire Department, Bowler Fire Department, Town of Grant Fire Department, Tigerton Fire Department, Marion Fire Department and Town of Pella Fire Department.

The following medical helicopters responded: Spirit 1, Spirit 2, ThedaStar and Eagle III.

