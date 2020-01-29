Former teacher reaches plea deal in Marathon County criminal cases

The former D.C. Everest middle school science teacher charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old in August 2018 pleaded no contest to amended charges as part of a plea deal on Wednesday.

The plea hearing consolidated 57-year-old Peter Schmidt’s five criminal cases. Wednesday, three of the cases were dismissed but will be considered during his April 17 sentencing hearing.

Schmidt pleaded no contest to the amended charge of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and possession of THC.

Schmidt’s original charges stem from an August 2018 investigation. In that case, he was charged with seven counts including first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to that criminal complaint, the alleged victim met Schmidt using the social media app 'Whisper.'

Prosecutors said Schmidt identified himself as 22-year-old named 'Kyle'. Then, their conversations moved to 'Snapchat' and that's when 'Kyle' said he wanted to have sex with her. That's despite the fact that the alleged victim said she had her age on her accounts and profiles.

Court documents say once officers found out about the assault, they executed a search warrant at Schmidt's Mosinee home on Aug. 21, 2018. That's where they found nearly 45 grams of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia.

The victim was not a D.C. Everest student.